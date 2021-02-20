Phase 3: Linking waterway with three airports

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The project to link the West Coast Canal network with three international airports in the state will be executed in the third phase of the project when feeder canals will be built. Trivandrum International Airport will be linked to the network by building a canal from Parvathi Puthanar which passes close to the airport, while Kochi airport will be linked to the waterway through the Periyar.

CIAL will revive the ‘Chengal Thodu’, which originates from the Periyar and rejoins the river after flowing through three panchayats and along the airport. Kannur airport will be linked with the waterway through the Anjarakandy river.

No other state can claim such uniqueness of having cruise connection with three international airports once the waterway project becomes fully operational by 2025. Linking the ancient waterways will give a unique experience to the tourists visiting the state as they can explore destinations in a quiet and relaxing way by boarding the cruise boats from the airports themselves.