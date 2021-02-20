Plus two student found dead at isolated spot near her home in Kerala

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 20th February 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

IDUKKI: A 17-year-old girl who went to school in the morning was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Pallivasal in this high range district late last night, police said on Saturday.

The body of the plus two student was found in a pool of blood at an isolated place, about half a km away from her home, they said.

She had left her home on Friday morning in her uniform, but did not return at the usual time, prompting her parents to lodge a missing complaint with police.

"She was last seen by an autorickshaw driver. As per his statement, her paternal relative was also with her that time. His phone has been switched off and he is missing now," a police official said, adding that efforts were already on to trace him.

The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem, the official said.

