PSC job aspirants look forward to talks with ministers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PSC job aspirants who are protesting in front of the Secretariat are in a dilemma over lack of clarity on the state government’s plans to hold talks with them to end the stalemate.

After the CPM leadership called upon the Pinarayi Vijayan government to take initiatives to end the indefinite protest by entrusting ministers to hold talks with the protestors which had started on January 26, they were under the impression that the government will immediately extend an Olive leaf to them which is yet to happen.

There are unconfirmed reports that ministerial-level talks will be held on Saturday.The protestors are not aware of any intermediary involved in holding conciliatory talks. “We have not heard from any government representative. There is lack of clarity on how and when the conciliatory talks will happen at the behest of the state government. The PSC rank holders from various districts were trying to reach out to ministers from their home district, but in vain,” K K Riju, one of the PSC rank holders told TNIE.