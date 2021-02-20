STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realise ‘shared vision’ of development, PM Modi tells Kerala

Modi  also laid the foundation stone for a smart road and an integrated Command and Control Centre, both in the state capital.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Ministers A C Moideen and Kadakampally Surendran and MLAs V S Sivakumar, O Rajagopal and VK Prasanth during the inauguration | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the NDA government stands for development without discrimination and urged the people of Kerala to realise the “shared vision of togetherness and development”. Modi’s words assume significance in a poll-bound state that has witnessed numerous controversies over claiming credit for development projects jointly implemented by the Centre and the state.

“Development is our aim, development is our religion,” Modi underscored, while inaugurating three projects in the state and laying the foundation stone for two more.

 The projects inaugurated by Modi on Friday include a 2,000 MW power transmission project from Pugalur to Thrissur; a solar power project of 50 MW capacity at Kasaragod and a 75MLD water treatment plant at Aruvikkara.   

Modi quotes KumaranAsan, says devpt is for everyone

Quoting Kumaranasan's poem, Modi said development and good governance does not differentiate between caste, creed, race, gender, religion or language. "Development is for everyone. This is the essence of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (everyone's support, everyone's development and everyone's trust)," he said. 

Stressing the importance the country gives to solar energy, Modi said work is under way to connect farmers of the country with the solar power sector. “Our aim is to make our annadatas (providers of food) also oorja datas (providers of energy),” he said.Modi said under the PM Kusum Yojana, 20 lakh solar power pumps are being distributed to farmers. “Over the last six years, India’s solar energy capacity has increased by 13 times. India has also been at the forefront to bring the world together through the international solar alliance,” he said. 

Modi said the 2,000 MW Pugalur-Thrissur High Volatage Direct Current (HVDC) system is the first-of-its-kind for connecting the state with the national grid. Thrissur, an important cultural centre of the state, will also be known as a power centre of the state from now on, he said. The system will facilitate transfer of large quantum of power to the state meet its growing power demands.

He said the power link features state-of-the-art Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technology which is being introduced for the first time in the country for power transmission. He said the equipment used in the project were manufactured under the Make in India initiative, thereby making the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement stronger.

Modi said the 50 MW solar project in Kasaragod will be a big step in achieving the green and clean energy dream of the country. He said the 75 million litres per day water treatment plant at Aruvikkara — completed for Rs 70 crore — will improve the lives of around 13 lakh citizens. The project will help increase per capita water supply in Thiruvananthapuram to 150 litres per day from 100 litres per day supplied earlier.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Today, we are witnessing the launch of projects that can bring beneficial changes in the sectors of power, transport, drinking water, government services and decentralisation. I thank the Prime Minister for his presence. I hope the projects launched today will make a marked difference in the lives of the people of Kerala.”

