Sreedharan’s comments on borrowings unfortunate and misleading: KIIFB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has termed technocrat E Sreedharan’s comments against it as unfortunate and misleading.

“Sreedharan, in a media interview, said that the KIIFB’s borrowings would push the state into a debt trap. It would be relevant to ask whether any of the projects led by him - Konkan Railway, Delhi Metro or Kochi Metro - were completed without loans,”

KIIFB said in a Facebook post. The Konkan Railway’s financial liability was Rs 3937.60 crore as on March 31, 2020. It suffered a loss of Rs 184.82 crore in that fiscal,” it said.