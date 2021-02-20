UDF unleashing violence with an eye on elections: Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: UDF is unleashing violence in the state as a result of a well-planned conspiracy to make it appear that the law and order is in peril, CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said on Friday.

“The violence witnessed in front of the Secretariat on Thursday was well scripted,” he told reporters in Koyilandy in the backdrop of the northern region leg of ‘Vikasana Munnetta’ rally,“Two Youth Congress MLAs staging protest in front of the Secretariat is not to help the agitating unemployed youth.

The strategy on Thursday was to provoke police so that the cops would react indiscriminately, affecting many kinds of protesters in front of the secretariat. UDF has nothing concrete to say against the good governance of the Left. Hence they are trying to trigger violence with an eye on election,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan urged the UDF to shun violence. Reacting to E Sreedharan’s criticism on the state government, Vijayaraghavan said that it could be taken as mere reasons for joining BJP.He said that the Central government is aiming to hike fuel price to Rs 100 per litre and Rs 1,000 for an LPG cylinder.



"LDF is planning state-wide protests against the unbridled hike in fuel price,” he said.The ‘Vikasana Munnetta Yathra’ concluded in the district late on Friday evening after rousing receptions at Koyilandy, Chelannur, Mavoor, Feroke and Kozhikode city.