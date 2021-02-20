STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset with govt’s inaction, Jacobite faction ends protest

The announcement regarding the Church's political stand is expected after the Synod, managing committee and clergy meetings.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Metropolitan  Joseph Mar Gregorios

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disappointed with the lack of response from the state government to its requests and not bringing in an ordinance to settle the Malankara Church dispute, the Jacobite Church ended its protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Church authorities said based on the response from various quarters to their protest for the last 50 days, some crucial decisions have been arrived at.

 They said the political stand of the Jacobite Church, which will have a direct bearing on the results of the coming assembly elections, would be announced within two weeks.

“We are disappointed with both the government and the Opposition party. From here on, we refuse to be considered the vote bank of any party. The faithful are hurt and there is no doubt that this will reflect in the outcome of the elections. No political leader will be allowed inside bishop houses seeking votes,” said metropolitan trustee, Metropolitan Joseph Mar Gregorios. 

The announcement regarding the Church’s political stand is expected after the Synod, managing committee and clergy meetings. The Synod meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at the Church headquarters in Puthencruz.

‘Govt failed to address our concerns’

“We have been fighting all along against the injustice meted out to us. Now, we have been forced to call off this protest, as the government has failed to take adequate measures in addressing our concerns. While we had expected a lot more from the government, we received a very negative and cold response. Based on the outcome of the Church’s committee meetings, we will plan our political stand for the future,” said Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Milithious.

According to sources, all political parties, including the BJP and Twenty20, will be considered while deciding the political stand of the Church. “The faithful are enraged and disappointed. It has been 65 days since we have started the protest, seeking the ordinance. Our metropolitans and priests have been sitting on the streets outside the Secretariat and no one has given a positive response. Now our 15 lakh members will decide for whom to cast their votes,” said priest trustee Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavellil.

