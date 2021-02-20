STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

West Coast Canal: North to south by water

Rivers and canals are often a part of the history, culture and tradition of the place.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: First phase of the ambitious 620km-long West Coast Canal project dedicated to the state by CM earlier this week. The project, expected to be completed by 2025, will allow seamless transportation through waterway for people and cargo 

Rivers and canals are often a part of the history, culture and tradition of the place. Whether the rejuvenation of the pristine waterways along the west coast of the state would bring back the memories of the glorious past of our riverine towns and streets which once throbbed with life as boats and barges laden with spices and other goods crisscrossed them is not certain. 

However, there are reasons for people to cheer as the ambitious West Coast Canal project which has been going on at a modest pace since 2004 got a fresh lease of life in the last four years. The first phase of the project has been completed and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dedicated the navigable portion of the network to the state this week. 

The first phase of the 620-kilometre-long canal which traverses through 11 districts of the state had hit several roadblocks in the last three years. A total of 520km of the canal network is now navigable.Around 25 per cent of the work has been completed and the state government hopes to make it a  24-hour waterway by 2025.

This is expected to reduce the pressure on the road networks as the government plans to shift the movement of petroleum and chemical cargo through water.  Moreover, it will give a major fillip to the inland backwater tourism in Kerala as it will provide tourists an opportunity to cruise through the ancient water highways from north to south, exploring the village life and destinations.

S Sureshkumar, chief engineer, Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), the special purpose vehicle created for the rejuvenation of the inland waterways, said a lot of challenges remain to make it a reality by 2025. But the state government is hopeful of developing a smart waterway before the deadline. “The Covid pandemic, two back-to-back floods and financial situation have hit the progress of the project.

However, we could complete the first phase by making 520km navigable. Land acquisition, evicting encroachments and rehabilitating people are the major tasks in Phase 2. And Phase 3 requires a huge investment for developing facilities along the canal to facilitate the movement of cargo and providing connectivity,” he said. 

“The state is close to connecting the existing canal network with the rest of the state by making a 53-km-long artificial canal in Malabar. It is the major hurdle and once it is completed, the rest of the work involves developing network in tune with the specifications of national waterway and infrastructure facilities,” he added.

Three phases

1) Involves making the existing canal system navigable by 2021 by increasing the depth
2) Involves connecting the entire canal system by acquiring land, evicting people from encroached areas and rehabilitating them. Entire canal system has to be developed as per the specifications of National Waterway by 2022 
3) Involves construction of cargo and container terminals along the coast and connecting the canal network with feeder canals in other parts of state

Cost 
Funding by KIIFB
Rs 280 crore spent so far
Rs 3,000 crore to finish the project by 2025

Implementing agency 
Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), the special purpose vehicle created for the rejuvenation of the inland waterways

Figures that matter

620km Total length

(Kovalam to Kallayi — 402km and Kallayi to Bekal — 218km)

Navigable now: 520km

State Waterway
Veli to Kollam (62km), 
Kallayi to Bekal (218km)
National Waterway
Kollam to Kottapuram (168km)
Kottapuram to Chavakkad (80km) 
Chavakkad to Kallayi (80km) 
National Waterway under Class 3 specifications 
30-40m width and 2.25m depth facilitating the movement of 500 tonnes of cargo
State Waterway to have 
25m width and 1.7m depth

Bottlenecks
53 km long artificial canal in Malabar to ensure continuity

Joining Vadakara to Mahe (19km) by cutting across land stretches -- work divided into 5 segments, and 3 segments completed
Joining Mahe river and Valapattanam river (24km)*
Valapattanam to Nileswaram navigable, but 10km-long new canal to be built to connect it with WCC between Nileswaram and Bekal Fort* 
Beyond Chavakkad, five low-level bridges and Kuttai regulator in the Ponnani-Kozhikode corridor have to be replaced urgently with new structures to make it navigable 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Coast Canal
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp