Youth kidnapped by unidentified car-borne gang in Nadapuram

KOZHIKODE: In the second such incident reported from Nadapuram police station limits within a gap of seven days, a 30-year-old youth was abducted by an unidentified car-borne gang in the wee hours of Friday. Ajnas of Chembunada Kandiyil, Panthirikkara, Perambra, was kidnapped while he was returning home with friends after a local volleyball match at Aroor. The gang which arrived in a Toyota Innova car without numberplate attacked his friends before kidnapping him around 12.30am.

Nadapuram police registered a case and investigation is on. However, the probe team is clueless on the motive behind the crime. District narcotic cell DySP Sundaran, who is leading the investigation, said more details can be revealed only after the probe is completed. Based on the preliminary investigation, police suspect the hand of the hawala mafia in the incident.

Also on the day, Muneer, 28, of Varakkandy, Thuneri, Nadapuram, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of NRI businessman M T K Ahammed of Mudavatheri on February 13. He was let free after two days. District Crime Branch DySP Shaji Joseph heading the probe said a Malappuram-based gang is suspected to be behind the abduction. Muneer had helped the gang identify the man and trace his location. All operations were controlled by a Dubai-based gang. Muneer had no detailed information on the quotation, he said, adding, a comprehensive probe is needed to bring out more details in the case.

