STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth kidnapped by unidentified car-borne gang in Nadapuram

Nadapuram police registered a case and investigation is on.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the second such incident reported from Nadapuram police station limits within a gap of seven days, a 30-year-old youth was abducted by an unidentified car-borne gang in the wee hours of Friday.  Ajnas of Chembunada Kandiyil,  Panthirikkara, Perambra, was kidnapped while he was returning home with friends after a local volleyball match at Aroor. The gang which arrived in a Toyota Innova car without numberplate attacked his friends before kidnapping him around 12.30am.

Ajnas

Nadapuram police registered a case and investigation is on. However, the probe team is clueless on the motive behind the crime. District narcotic cell DySP Sundaran, who is leading the investigation, said  more details can be revealed only after the probe is completed. Based on the preliminary investigation, police suspect the hand of the hawala mafia in the incident. 

1 held for NRI’s abduction
Also on the day, Muneer, 28, of Varakkandy, Thuneri, Nadapuram, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of NRI businessman M T K Ahammed of Mudavatheri on February 13. He was let free after two days. District Crime Branch DySP Shaji Joseph heading the probe said a Malappuram-based gang is suspected to be behind the abduction.  Muneer had helped the gang identify the man and trace his location. All operations were controlled by a Dubai-based gang. Muneer had no detailed information on the quotation, he said, adding, a comprehensive probe is needed to bring out more details in the case.

Dubai-based gang
Muneer had helped the gang identify the NRI businessman and trace his location. All operations were controlled by a Dubai-based gang.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp