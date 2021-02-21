Covid cases dip in last one week: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported a 5.3 per cent dip in fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the last one week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.“As per the statistics available on Thursday, the total number of active cases was 60,178. In the last week (on Thursday), the total number of cases was 63,915. So there is a dip in 3,737 cases. It is a sign that the virus spread in the state is showing a dip”, he said.

The CM further said that the state government has started a sero prevalence survey for collecting the exact statistics of Covid-19 situation in the state. “The sample collection for the survey has already started. So the final result of the survey will come soon and this will bring out the clear picture of Covid spread in the state”, he said.

The CM also added that the increase in cases may be due to the relaxations on restrictions. “All of us should take precautions and necessary safety measures to bring down the spread of the virus. Vaccination is progressing well. People from all sectors should take vaccination without any room for apprehension. The government has taken steps to accelerate the vaccination process so as to reach every person in the state,” he said.

Centre’s help sought to vaccinate health workers who missed first chance

T’Puram: Health Minister K K Shailaja wrote to Union Health Minister Harshavardhan on Saturday urging the government to provide another chance for health workers who missed vaccination the first time around. The minister also asked for more vaccines to be provided for the third priority group which will receive vaccination- people aged above 50. In the letter, the minister said that very few health workers missed the timeline for registering.

However, they should be given another chance to take the vaccine. Apart from this, the state also accounts for the largest population above the age of 50 and would therefore require more vaccines. The minister urged the union health ministry to give directions regarding registration and vaccination of people above 50 without delay.