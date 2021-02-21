STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid cases dip in last one week: Pinarayi

The state reported a 5.3 per cent dip in fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the last one week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported a 5.3 per cent dip in fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the last one week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.“As per the statistics available on Thursday, the total number of active cases was 60,178. In the last week (on Thursday), the total number of cases was 63,915. So there is a dip in 3,737 cases. It is a sign that the virus spread in the state is showing a dip”, he said.

The CM further said that the state government has started a sero prevalence survey for collecting the exact statistics of Covid-19 situation in the state. “The sample collection for the survey has already started. So the final result of the survey will come soon and this will bring out the clear picture of Covid spread in the state”, he said.

The CM also added that the increase in cases may be due to the relaxations on restrictions. “All of us should take precautions and necessary safety measures to bring down the spread of the virus. Vaccination is progressing well. People from all sectors should take vaccination without any room for apprehension. The government has taken steps to accelerate the vaccination process so as to reach every person in the state,” he said.

Centre’s help sought to vaccinate health workers who missed first chance
T’Puram: Health Minister K K Shailaja wrote to Union Health Minister Harshavardhan on Saturday urging the government to provide another chance for health workers who missed vaccination the first time around. The minister also asked for more vaccines to be provided for the third priority group which will receive vaccination- people aged above 50. In the letter, the minister said that very few health workers missed the timeline for registering.

However, they should be given another chance to take the vaccine. Apart from this, the state also accounts for the largest population above the age of 50 and would therefore require more vaccines. The minister urged the union health ministry to give directions regarding registration and vaccination of people above 50 without delay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp