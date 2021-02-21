STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat to give boost to interdisciplinary studies, research 

New courses and several initiatives were also announced.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:57 AM

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), in their budget for the academic year 2021-22 presented on Friday, made substantial allocations to promote interdisciplinary studies and research. New courses and several initiatives were also announced.

“Cusat will spend an additional Rs 2 crore on scholarships and fellowships to promote research and innovation,” said convenor of Cusat’s standing committee for finance and purchase R Sasidharan.Cusat officials said it plans to promote such activities through the convergence of various schools under the Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Innovation. 

As part of the initiative, Cusat will offer courses in MSc Forensic Science, Computer Science with specialisation in Data Science (MSc), Economics and Finance by Centre for Budget Studies (MSc), Data Science and Data Analytics in the Department of Statistics (MTech), Biological Sciences (Integrated MSc) Computer Science with specialisation in AI and Machine Learning (Integrated MSc), MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mechanical Addictive Manufacturing (MTech) and PG Diploma in Green Literature. 

Focus on developing infra 
Converting regional campuses to research centres, implementation of projects like online exam mode, complete automation of the administration wing, basic infrastructure for the differently-abled are included in the budgetbudget.

