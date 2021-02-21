Former pastor held for abusing minor sexually

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A former pastor was arrested for allegedly abusing a minor girl sexually at Kunnathunadu. The arrested is Mathew, 74, of Konnathadi in Idukki. The incident occurred in January when the accused visited the victim’s home for prayer service. The incident came to light after the 13-year-old girl told her mother about her ordeal.

The mother lodged a complaint before the police. A team led by Kunnathunadu inspector C Binukumar investigated the case.“The accused had been absconding after the police registered a case. However, he was held from Idukki,” said an officer. The accused was produced before the court at Kolanchery, which remanded him to judicial custody.