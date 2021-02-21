STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Illegal beneficiaries of pension scheme to face music

Defrauded money to be deducted from ineligible govt pensioners who availed benefits

Published: 21st February 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government pensioners who sneaked into social security pension scheme are set to lose the ill-gotten money. The finance department has asked treasuries department to deduct the defrauded money from their service pension benefits.As rule does not provide for deduction from service pension amount, including family pension, the deduction will be made from dearness allowance or pay revision arrears, according to an order issued by the finance department.

As a first step, local self-government secretaries will serve a notice on the illegal beneficiary to repay the amount within one month to avoid deduction from service or family pension benefit. Details of persons who do not respond to the notice will be handed to the treasury department for deductions.The finance minister’s office said the GO was part of an ongoing exercise to weed out ineligible beneficiaries from social security pension scheme. “The social security pension scheme has over 60 lakh subscribers. Weeding out ineligible beneficiaries is inevitable since the government wants to hike pension amount and also to cater to more eligible people,” said an officer.

He did not reveal the exact number of service pensioners who found a place in social security pension scheme. The government spends Rs 925 crore a month for social security pension scheme. About 15,000 service pensioners were excluded from the scheme during a previous exercise to weed out the ineligible.   A big exercise to weed out the ineligible among social security pensioners and welfare fund board pensioners by way of an Aadhaar-aided biometric mustering had ended in October 2020.

A total of 3.5 lakh ineligible persons skipped the mustering which helped the government save `55 crore a month. In 2018, the government had removed the names of 24,000 deceased persons by cross-checking the data on death registrations with the civic bodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pension scheme
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp