STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pocso case: Absconding lawyer arrested in TN

The Pulinkunnu police had registered a case, but the accused went underground.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A senior lawyer of Alappuzha court was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on Saturday. Uma Shankar 54, ‘Sreesailam’, Mankombu, Kuttanad, was arrested by a special team constituted by district police chief  G Jayadev. According to the police, Uma Shankar had sexually exploited a girl, a relative, for the past five years and the girl tried to end her life a few months ago.

The Pulinkunnu police had registered a case, but the accused went underground. The special team took him into custody from a hideout at Ottanchathram in Tamil Nadu. The accused had sexually exploited the girl several times in his house and in the car. After the girl turned 18, she objected to his sexual advances. Later he began torturing the girl physically and she tried to end her life by slashing the wrists. A family member came to know about the exploitation after the girl attempted suicide, the police said.

While he was on the run, the accused had moved the district, High Court and Supreme Court for anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected. The police registered case under the Pocso Act and IPC Section 376. He was produced before the Ramankari First Class Magistrate Court and remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pocso Sexual abuse
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp