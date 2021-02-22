STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennithala comes up with fresh proof to back up charges

Chennithala alleged that the chief minister’s department had also signed an agreement with the American firm for building fishing vessels.

Published: 22nd February 2021 04:14 AM

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday came out with two fresh documents to further substantiate his charge against the LDF government for having signed an MoU(memorandum of understanding) with American company EMCC International (India) Pvt Ltd on deep-sea fishing. The documents produced before reporters at the Opposition leader’s official  Cantonment House include a copy of the MoU signed at ASCEND 2020, Kerala Global Investors Meet and also the allotment of 4 acres at Pallipuram Industrial Growth Centre, Alappuzha. According to him, the agreement was signed after holding talks for more than three years during which  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also met the company CEO Duane E Gerenser.

Chennithala alleged that the chief minister’s department had also signed an agreement with the American firm for building fishing vessels. Coming down heavily on the trio -- the CM, fisheries minister and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan -- he alleged that the government is trying to hide everything. The Opposition leader dared the government to revoke the MoU. It must be noted here that Chennithala  came out with the ‘hard evidence’ a day after Fisheries Minister J Mercy Kutty Amma had expressed her displeasure with Industries Minister E P Jayarajan for having allegedly convinced the US company to undertake the project. 

