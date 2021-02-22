STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Child abusers to get psychological support in Kerala

However, their psychiatric, psychosocial and medical history were seldom assessed.

Published: 22nd February 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

psychologist help, psychology, therapy

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department will appoint clinical psychologists and councilors to address underlying mental issues of inmates who have been arrested under the Pocso Act. The decision in this regard was taken based on the observation that psychological perversions in such people develop due to a perception that they were not committing a crime and there were chances that the inmates would repeat the offense after their release. 

The Home Department in its recent order has said the service of psychologists and councillors will be provided on a contractual basis to rectify the anomalies in the accused persons’ behaviour. In the first phase, clinical psychologists will be deployed in three central prisons at Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur and Kannur. Subsequently, councilors will be deployed in all other prisons that house upto 250 inmates. 

The Prisons Director General had earlier written to the government seeking the service of councillors and psychologists to tend to those who were imprisoned for perpetrating sexual abuse on minors. Studies have revealed that the perpetrators, in several cases of child abuse, had psychatric and obsessive-compulsive personality disorders. Also, majority of the offenders suffered from depression and mental stress. 

However, their psychiatric, psychosocial and medical history were seldom assessed. These lacunae hampered providing effective medical and phsycological treatment to the offenders. Sources with the Home Department said the prisons manual has suggested provision of psychological support to inmates and this is another reason why the psychologists were being appointed. The services are also available to the other inmates, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala child abuser crimes against women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp