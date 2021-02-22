STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seats in Kottayam bone of contention in UDF now; further climbdown by Joseph faction 

Congress is eyeing Changanassery, Kanjirappally, Ettumanoor and Poonjar seats.

Published: 22nd February 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun M 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress, which had staked claim to 15 seats and then to at least 12 seats in the coming assembly polls, has made a climbdown now.  It seems that the party will settle for eight or nine seats.

The Congress has held the first round of seat-sharing talks with allies and settled the demand for more seats by IUML, a major constituent, in the wake of the exit of the Jose K Mani-led KC(M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

However, its efforts to pacify Joseph are yet to achieve desired results. Now, the bone of contention between the Congress and Joseph faction is over the assembly seats contested by the united KC(M) in Kottayam district during the 2016 assembly polls. 

Of the nine seats in Kottayam, KC(M) contested in six while Congress had only Puthuppally, Kottayam and Vaikom in 2016. Hence, it is staking claim to more seats.  

The Joseph faction has already backed down from its demand for the Pala seat by granting it to Mani C Kappan, the NCP legislator who joined UDF recently. Earlier, the faction leaders had indicated willingness to hand over Alathur and Taliparamba seats to Congress. Besides, they were ready to backtrack on their claim to the Perambra assembly seat.

However, Joseph faction leaders rubbished reports of disputes in UDF. Congress is ready for a compromise in the Changanassery seat, represented by the late KC leader C F Thomas, but it wants Ettumanoor and Kanjirappally. The front is also yet to arrive at a consensus on backing Janapaksham leader and  Poonjar MLA P C George  due to stiff resistance from local leaders. If George is accommodated in UDF, Joseph group will be forced to withdraw its claim to the Poonjar seat.

Joseph faction leaders said Joseph wants Ajith Muthiramala, former Kottayam district panchayat member and youth wing state chief, to be fielded in Kanjirappally. He demanded that the Kottayam district panchayat  president  post be shared with  Ajith. 

“Several names, including those of Mahila Congress state chief Lathika Subhash and former minister K C Joseph, are doing the rounds as probable candidates in Ettumanoor and Changanassery, respectively. A clear picture will emerge only after February 23 when the Aishwarya Yatra by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala concludes,” said a senior Congress leader.

However, the Joseph faction wants Thiruvambady instead of Perambra in Kozhikode, contested by KC(M) last time. Joseph’s son Apu John Joseph and Johny Nellore are the names proposed for the seat.  However, IUML had contested from there last time and they hope to wrest the seat this time. Congress has also rejected its claim to the Muvattupuzha seat, where Joseph wants former MP Francis George to contest. It is being speculated that the Idukki seat, represented by Roshy Augustine now with the Jose K Mani faction, will be taken over by the Congress.

However, a general agreement was reached in the UDF to give Irinjalakuda and Tiruvalla seats to the Joseph faction. Former Mani group leaders Thomas Unniyadan and Joseph M Puthussery, who are now with the Joseph faction, will be fielded in these seats with the Kuttanad seat also contested by the Joseph faction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala politics Kerala Kerala polls congress PJ Joseph
