Watch out for post-Covid dental complications  

The most common post-Covid dental issues reported include bleeding gums, dry mouth and loss of taste.

Published: 22nd February 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Post-Covid complications and associated health issues continue to trouble many, even days after recovering from Covid-19. Besides the most prevalent post-Covid complications such as fatigue, breathing difficulty and cough, dental issues are also being reported amongst many patients in the state. According to experts, maintaining oral hygiene, a lack of which can lead to serious complications if not watched out for, is extremely important. 

The most common post-Covid dental issues reported include bleeding gums, dry mouth and loss of taste. As per dentists, 30-40% of recovered patients turn up for consultation, with bleeding gums and ulcerations in mouth. “Gums usually bleed due to elevated levels of cytokines and interleukins initiated by Covid virus. Gum disease can increase levels of circulating cytokine. Covid-19  severity has been linked to an immune dysregulation leading to a cytokine storm - unregulated and excessive immune response or reaction. The most common reason for dry mouth is breathing through the mouth by an individual, due to mask use,” said Dr Manikandan G R, consultant periodontist.

A study done by American Dental Association Science and Research Institute found that Covid-19 infection of the salivary glands can influence both quantity and quality of saliva being produced.Meanwhile, a new term “Covid Tongue” has been coined, in a dermatology article from Spain, in which 25-30% of post-Covid patients who were examined were found to have raised bumps on tongue, followed by burning sensation and ulceration.  “So far no Covid tongue cases have been reported here. But any symptoms after Covid recovery should be watched out for and taken care of,” said a health official. 

“Oral ulcerations due to severe inflammation are also seen in many patients. The severity of the inflammation will be high in those with poor oral hygiene. People with these symptoms should consult their dentist at the initial stage itself and must not ignore the warning signs,” said Dr Manoj Chandy, a dentist.  

