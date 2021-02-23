Jose K Mani launches poll campaigning in Pala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Launching his election campaign, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Monday began his ‘Janakeeyam Padayatra’, a rally to meet the people in Pala assembly constituency. District secretary of CPM V N Vasavan flagged off the rally at Panthatthala in Mutholi grama panchayat. Vasavan also flayed Pala MLA Mani C Kappan for switching to UDF.

He alleged Kappan betrayed LDF after receiving offers from UDF. “Even before Kappan switched to UDF, right-wing coalition leaders P J Joseph and Ramesh Chennithala on several occasions had said Kappan would be the UDF candidate in Pala. It proved that he had entered into a secret understanding with UDF before leaving LDF. he left without informing LDF or the CM and completely ignoring the people of the constituency,” Vasavan said.

Jose’s rally, which is scheduled to conclude on February 28, will witness participation from senior LDF leaders and ministers. During the rally, Jose will interact with people in all 13 local bodies in the constituency and receive petitions and suggestions on the various projects to be implemented. Monday’s rally completed its schedule in Mutholi and Karoor panchayats and would pass through Moonnilav and Kadanad panchayats on Tuesday.

HC validates Jose’s claim on ‘Two Leaves’

Kochi: A division bench of the High Court on Monday upheld the Election Commission’s (EC) order declaring the Jose K Mani-led faction as the official KC(M) and granting it the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. The bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by P J Joseph and others against the single judge’s verdict, which had refused Joseph’s plea to interfere with the EC order.