Man suspected in girl's murder in Kerala found hanging

By PTI

IDUKKI (Kerala): A 23-year-old man, suspected to have killed a plus two student here, was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Arun was found just a few meters away from the spot where Reshma's body was lying in a pool of blood in Pallivasal here on Friday night.

Some locals noticed the body hanging from a tree and alerted the police. Arun, a paternal relative of Reshma, had been missing since the day she was found murdered.

Investigators had begun to suspect him after Arun and Reshmawere seen walking together in a CCTV footage retrieved from a local resort here on the same day.

However, a police official said they could tell Arun had murdered Reshma only after establishingall evidence scientifically. Circumstantial evidence was pointing towards him. His mobile phone was recovered from near the girl's body," he said.

A letter, purportedly written by him stating that he would kill Reshma, was also recovered, the official added.