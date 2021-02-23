Political development in country call for further strengthening of Left: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the political development in Puducherry the most shameful chapter in Indian democracy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminded voters to think what will happen if they vote for the Congress. According to the chief minister, the Congress MLAs were not reluctant to surrender their politics and the people’s trust in them for money.

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said what happened in Puducherry was a trade between those who put democracy up for sale and those who bought it for money.

“The BJP has been playing the most dangerous game of replacing democracy with communalism and money power. Sabotaging people’s verdict has become a habit for them. The Congress has stooped to such a level that its workers can be bought for money. The Congress MLAs seem to be least reluctant to shift allegiance to the BJP. What can be more pathetic than being forced to keep their MLAs in resorts in order to stop them from switching to the other side?” said Pinarayi.