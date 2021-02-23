STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saseendran told to vacate seat for youth 

Though Mani C Kappan left NCP and joined UDF, the party state leaders have claimed it has not impacted the organisational setup of the outfit.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

AK Saseendran of the NCP (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Mani C Kappan left NCP and joined UDF, the party state leaders have claimed it has not impacted the organisational setup of the outfit.

“Of the 14 state general secretaries, only three left with Kappan. The MLA’s leaving has not affected the strength of the party,” NCP state president T P Peethambaran said here after the meeting of state office-bearers.

Reacting to Kappan launching the new outfit, Peethambaran said if he uses the party flag and symbol of NCP, the party will initiate legal action and approach the Election Commission. “We have demanded four seats. The next meeting of LDF will consider the demand,” added Peethambaran. 

On Sunday, the LDF seat-sharing talks were inconclusive after NCP stuck to its demand of four seats.
A section of leaders alleged that Kappan left the party due to the inefficiency of the state leadership. Minister AK Saseendran too faced criticism from some leaders, who demanded that he should keep away from the fray this time to provide an opportunity to young leaders. Saseendran was elected to the assembly in 1980, 1982, 2006, 2011, and 2016. 

