Woman gold ‘carrier’ kidnapped from Mannar by gang, released in Palakkad

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A gold smuggling gang from Koduvally abducted a ‘carrier’ from her residence at Mannar near here. Bindu, 34, wife of Binoy, ‘Kuruttikkattu’ was taken captive by the gang which broke into house around 2am on Monday. However, the abductors later set her free at Mudapalloor, Vadakkenchery in Palakkad. Following her release, Bindu reported the matter to Vadakkenchery police who registered a case.

They also turned her over to Mannar police since the crime occurred under the latter’s jurisdiction.

Officers said the gang, which was led by a Malappuram native, reached the house of Bindu around 2am. “According to the complaint, the gang armed with iron rods and swords trespassed on the premises of Bindu after forcing open the gate. When Binoy and Bindu tried to call in the police, they forced their way inside the house after breaking open the door. They tied Bindu’s legs and shoved clothes into her mouth to muffle her screams before taking her away,” they said.

Mannar police said Bindu, who works in a supermarket in Dubai, had flown in on February 19. During interrogation, she confessed that she was a carrier of the gang. She came with 1.5kg of gold hidden in her baggage. The gang members based in Koduvally reached her house the same day and demanded the gold.

However, Bindu told them that they had called at the wrong house. But the gang came back in the early hours on Monday and barged into the house. They attacked her husband and mother and took her away,

District police chief G Jayadev said that the police have got some crucial leads regarding the identity of the gang members.

After she was let off at Mudapalloor around 11am, the woman took an autorickshaw to Vadakkenchery police station. They took her to a hospital where she was administered first aid. Later, they turned her over to Mannar police. The police have registered a case against the gang and another against her for smuggling gold.