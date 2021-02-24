STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

98 Left workers join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader VV Rajesh confirmed the news and said the new members who joined the party offered to convert the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) local office to the BJP office.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president VV Rajesh

BJP leader VV Rajesh (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala ahead of Assembly polls, as many as 98 members of Left parties joined the local unit of BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader VV Rajesh confirmed the news and said the new members who joined the party offered to convert the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) local office to the BJP office.

"Today, 98 CPI(M) party members joined BJP under the leadership of Mukul Prabhakaran who was former Gram Panchayat president and CPI(M) area Committee member. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed them," he said.

"The newly joined CPI(M) workers offered their party office to BJP. And we are going to convert the CPI(M) local office to BJP office in the coming days," the BJP leader added.

Rajesh informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding ceremony of the party's Vijay Yathra on March 4.

"Many CPI(M) and Congress workers are in contact with us and want to join BJP and work for the party. There is a possibility of thousands of people will be joining BJP in the coming days," the BJP leader added.

Recently, Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.

Kerala is likely to face Assembly elections in April-May this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Kerala elections Kerala
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp