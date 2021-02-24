Cabinet to consider demands of PSC job aspirants on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is making efforts to end the stalemate over the PSC job aspirants’ indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat.On Tuesday, various department heads submitted the lists of existing vacancies in their respective departments to Chief Secretary V P Joy. Also, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T K Jose submitted a list of last grade servants, from the existing rank list, who could be appointed.

The chief secretary will present the list of vacancies before the state cabinet on Wednesday. In the last special cabinet, the chief minister had entrusted a two-member committee to report the existing vacancies in all departments that were not reported to the PSC.

It is learnt that the protesting job aspirants have been informed that efforts are on to bring out an order accepting their major demands.The cabinet is also expected to take up the issue of sportspersons, who were not provided jobs despite the state government’s promise following their medal-winning performances in the 2015 National Games, and also that of the aspirants figuring in the Last Grade Servants PSC rank list.

The officials have reported to the respective department heads about the vacancies that will fall vacant until December 31, 2021. It may be noted that the validity of the Last Grade Servants PSC rank list expires only on August 1. Meanwhile, the personnel and administration department will examine the working hours of watchers. One of the demands of aspirants was that the watchers have been working for more than 20 hours and more vacancies should be created to ease their burden.

Laya Rajesh, a representative of aspirants in the Last Grade Servants PSC rank list, told TNIE that they had spoken to the additional chief secretary (Home) on Monday night to gauge the progress of the conciliatory talks they held with him and ADGP (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham on Saturday.

“We didn’t get a favourable reply from the personnel and administration department on Tuesday. But we are hoping that the cabinet meeting will consider our demands and take an appropriate decision,” said Laya.

On Tuesday, job aspirants in the forest watcher PSC rank list performed a “shayana pradakshinam” in front of the Secretariat. Meanwhile, uncertainty prevails over the Civil Police Officers PSC rank list. The LDF Government had claimed that 1,200 appointments from the CPO list have been already done, maintaining that no more vacancy is expected to come up in 2021.

