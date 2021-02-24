STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says he's speaking like BJP recruiting agent

"That Rahul merely echoed the voice of the BJP in attacking the Left just serves to expose the Congress' meek surrender to communalism," alleged the CPM

Published: 24th February 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi join fishermen as they toiled for the morning catch on the high-sea, in Kollam. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi join fishermen as they toiled for the morning catch on the high-sea, in Kollam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed an unprecedented attack on the Left and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPM hit back. Likening Rahul's speech to that of a BJP recruiting agent, the CPM accused him of maintaining an ominous silence against the BJP. The ruling party also termed Rahul's criticism of the Left government as 'third rate' remarks.  

In a statement, the CPM secretariat alleged that the Congress national leader had failed to even feebly criticize the BJP. "That Rahul merely echoed the voice of the BJP in attacking the Left just serves to expose the Congress' meek surrender to communalism. It is just such an approach that has led to Congress MLAs shifting base to BJP in many states," said the CPM. The party said that it had now become evident that the UDF's deafening silence against the BJP during its recent Kerala tour was as per the diktats of the party central leadership.

In a sharp retort to Rahul who had mentioned about various probes by central enforcement agencies against the Left government and the Chief Minister, the CPM said that Rahul would have thought of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra who is currently facing charges of amassing disproportionate assets. The party mocked the Congress leader over his remarks on smuggling and labour issues too, saying that the same could have been pointers to the previous Congress government at the Centre.

The CPM said it would be ideal to recall that Rahul is presently on bail in a financial fraud case. "It should be suspected whether the sudden U-turn by Rahul who previously had strongly criticised politicisation of central agencies was part of a hidden understanding with the BJP," the party alleged.

Slamming Rahul for his remarks on fisheries, the CPM said it was the Congress that facilitated foreign trawlers for fishing and supported liberalisation policies. The party said that Rahul's tractor rally at Wayanad only served to mock himself and that the Congress has now become the voice of the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kerala CPM
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp