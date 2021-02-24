CPM hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says he's speaking like BJP recruiting agent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unleashed an unprecedented attack on the Left and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPM hit back. Likening Rahul's speech to that of a BJP recruiting agent, the CPM accused him of maintaining an ominous silence against the BJP. The ruling party also termed Rahul's criticism of the Left government as 'third rate' remarks.

In a statement, the CPM secretariat alleged that the Congress national leader had failed to even feebly criticize the BJP. "That Rahul merely echoed the voice of the BJP in attacking the Left just serves to expose the Congress' meek surrender to communalism. It is just such an approach that has led to Congress MLAs shifting base to BJP in many states," said the CPM. The party said that it had now become evident that the UDF's deafening silence against the BJP during its recent Kerala tour was as per the diktats of the party central leadership.

In a sharp retort to Rahul who had mentioned about various probes by central enforcement agencies against the Left government and the Chief Minister, the CPM said that Rahul would have thought of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra who is currently facing charges of amassing disproportionate assets. The party mocked the Congress leader over his remarks on smuggling and labour issues too, saying that the same could have been pointers to the previous Congress government at the Centre.

The CPM said it would be ideal to recall that Rahul is presently on bail in a financial fraud case. "It should be suspected whether the sudden U-turn by Rahul who previously had strongly criticised politicisation of central agencies was part of a hidden understanding with the BJP," the party alleged.

Slamming Rahul for his remarks on fisheries, the CPM said it was the Congress that facilitated foreign trawlers for fishing and supported liberalisation policies. The party said that Rahul's tractor rally at Wayanad only served to mock himself and that the Congress has now become the voice of the BJP.