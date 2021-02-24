Jacobite Church to announce political position soon, says govt dashed hopes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Jacobite Syrian Church synod, which met at the Puthencruz Patriarchal Centre here on Tuesday, took some key decisions regarding the line to be taken by it in the coming days and the stance on issues it encountered. The Church made no secret of its dejection and pain over the government’s failure to bring in an ordinance that would have resolved the centuries-old feud.

Kuriakose Mar Theophilos, media cell chairman, Jacobite Syrian Church, said the government had been pretty helpful when it rallied to the support of the laity on the Cemetery Bill. “We were quite hopeful that the government will come up with an amicable solution to the feud by bringing in an ordinance. However, our hopes have been dashed. We are deeply pained and dejected at this and want society to know this. Nonetheless, we are still hopeful of a favourable and just approach by the government,” he said.

He said, “The Church is not bargaining and this shouldn’t be seen as such. The decision should be seen as a fight for survival and justice,” he said, adding, this had become very evident in the recent local body elections. The synod has formed a political works committee which will take the call on the political stance to be adopted by the Church.

“A meeting of the official committees of the Church and that of the priests will be called to clarify the policy of the Church and also take steps to implement the same,” said Mar Theophilos. After the meetings, another synod will be held. “The date has not been decided yet. Since it is Lent, the Church has decided to stop all agitations and hold prayers at all parishes every Friday,” he added.