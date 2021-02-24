STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KUWJ seeks action against N Prasanth

 The KUWJ Ernakulam district committee on Tuesday demanded action against KSINC MD N Prasanth for allegedly sending obscene stickers to a woman journalist.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

N Prasanth | Facebook page

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KUWJ Ernakulam district committee on Tuesday demanded action against KSINC MD N Prasanth for allegedly sending obscene stickers to a woman journalist. It was when the journalist, who represents a Malayalam daily, tried to get his response on the fishing deal via WhatsApp that he responded with an obscene sticker.

When she asked about it, he responded with another sticker. When she said she never expected such an obscene response from a person holding a responsible government post, he responded “Nice way to extract news. But the wrong person and wrong tactics.”

N Prasanth
