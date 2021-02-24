STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dies after four of family suffer burns

A 48-year-old man died after he, his wife and their two children were found with burn injuries in their house at Kayalott near Nadapuram early Tuesday morning.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 48-year-old man died after he, his wife and their two children were found with burn injuries in their house at Kayalott near Nadapuram early Tuesday morning.  Raju is the deceased. His wife Reena, 38 and children Stalish, 17, and Stefin, 14, are on ventilator support.  Police suspect it to be a case of suicide attempt. The incident came to light around 2am when their neighbours saw high flames emanating from the house. A room was fully gutted in the incident.

The victims were first shifted to a hospital in Panoor and then to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH). However, Raju breathed his last breath around 12.30pm. The elder son, said to have suffered 80 per cent burns, is at KMCH and the others are at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Raju was a Gulf-returnee. Stalish is a Plus-Two student and Stefin is in class IX. The Valayam police are probing the incident.

Malayalis and the new colonisation

