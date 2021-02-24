Rahul Gandhi visits PSC job aspirants, YC leaders on hunger strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking the PSC job aspirants’ indefinite fast before the Secretariat to national prominence, Rahul Gandhi, MP, visited them and the Youth Congress vice-presidents who are holding hunger strike. Rahul’s arrival at the protest venue happened immediately after his public address at “Aishwaraya Kerala Yatra” culmination.

The last grade PSC rank holders highlighted the apathy being meted out to all the protestors at the hands of the LDF Government by denying jobs to them. Laya Rajesh, a protestor belonging to the LGS rank list, told TNIE that her colleagues highlighted the cyber attack against her. “Rahul Gandhi asked me whether I am staying strong.

Even though I went tongue tied, I managed to reply that I am double strong. We are glad that our almost one-month-long protest is gaining national media attention”, said Laya Rajesh. Rahul also visited the three Youth Congress vice-presidents who have been holding hunger strike in solidarity to the job aspirants. N S Nuzoor, YC vice president told TNIE that Rahul expressed surprise that the state government is yet to hold talks with the protestors.