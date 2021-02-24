STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Santhosh Eapen booked for money laundering by ED

The project is worth Rs 20 crore and the land was provided by the state government. 

Published: 24th February 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:02 AM

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a fresh case against Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapen related to money laundering in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project. He is the lone accused in the case.According to ED officials, since close to Rs 4.5 crore was given as commission to the UAE Consulate persons for getting the work of the Wadakkanchery project, there was money-laundering aspect in it. 

“The money was later converted into dollars and smuggled out to foreign countries. The foreign currencies were arranged by Eapen. We will question him in the coming days,” said an official.An apartment complex and mini-hospital for homeless persons at Wadakkanchery are funded by UAE Red Crescent. The project is worth Rs 20 crore and the land was provided by the state government. 

The contract for construction was given to Unitac Builders and its sister organisation Sane Ventures allegedly upon giving a commission to diplomats and employees of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The CBI is probing the corruption and violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in the project. The customs had recently arrested Eapen inthe dollar smuggling case but he was granted bail.

TAGS
Santhosh Eapen Enforcement Directorate money laundering Unitac Builders
Malayalis and the new colonisation

