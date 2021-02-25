400 new posts, but no decision on PSC aspirants’ demands

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While government job aspirants figuring in the rank lists for Last Grade Servants and Civil Police Officers are holding indefinite protests, the cabinet on Wednesday decided to create 400 posts in various departments, including the police department. It also decided to form a new Kerala Police battalion — KAP 6 — in Kozhikode, which will have 113 vacancies.

Disappointing the protesters, the cabinet did not take any decision on their demands. While the LGS aspirants started protesting on January 26, CPO aspirants began agitating on February 8. Over the past three days, three representatives of the LGS aspirants have been observing indefinite hunger strike in front of the Secretariat.

“It is unfortunate that we are kept in the dark on the outcome of the talks we held with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T K Jose and ADGP (headquarters) Manoj Abraham last Saturday. We are being denied entry into the Secretariat. Despite protesting for almost a month now, the LDF government is neglecting us,” Laya Rajesh, an LGS aspirant, told TNIE.

Until Wednesday afternoon, the CPO aspirants were under the impression that the new police constable posts announced in the cabinet were meant for them. A pall of gloom descended on them as the government decided not to extend their rank list. They had resorted to all forms of protest including crawling on their knees and shayana pradakshinam (rolling on the ground) to highlight the apathy meted out to them.

Govt agrees to provide jobs, sportspersons call off protest

The 45-day long protest by the silver and bronze medal winners of the 2015 National Games was called off after the state government’s decision to provide jobs for 82 sportspersons in the Sports and Youth Affairs Directorate in supernumerary posts. As news trickled in, they distributed sweets to the people gathered around the protest venue. Manu Mohan, a kho kho silver medallist from Palakkad, said they had called on Sports Minister E P Jayarajan after the cabinet decision. “Our fight for survival has been seen by the LDF government. The sports minister has promised to send appointment letters at the earliest,” said Manu.

Jobs to kin of those who died in harness

An entry cadre job will be given to one of the children of Kongad MLA K V Vijayadas, of the CPM, who died recently

Ambika Suni, wife of the late Sasikumar, belonging to the SC/ST category, will be provided with a Last Grade Servant job.

Govt employees to be repaid deferred salary from April

T’Puram: The repayment of the second salary deferment of government employees will be made in five monthly instalments starting April, the cabinet decided. Employees who are members of the contributory pension scheme will be repaid the deferred amount without holding additional NPS share. Employees can contribute the deferred salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Salary of non-teaching staff in universities will be revised like government staff and the revised salary and allowances will be distributed from April 1.

Salary revision will be made for the staff of the High Court, Regional Cancer Centre, Coir Corporation and State Development Corporation for Christian Converts, managerial staff of Malabar Cements, subordinate service staff of Travancore Titanium Products and permanent employees of the Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society.

An in-principle decision was taken to grant 7th Central Pay Commission benefits to the staff of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and its research institutions who draw salary in CSIR rate.