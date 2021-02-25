STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM may field P Rajeev to wrest Kalamassery

Tripunithura seat also under consideration 

Published: 25th February 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

P Rajeev (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the CPM think-tank is in the process of finalising the candidates for the assembly polls, the talk in Kochi is whether P Rajeev, party state secretariat member and former Ernakulam district secretary, will be fielded in the district.

Rajeev, a former Rajya Sabha MP, did not contest the 2016 assembly polls as the party ruled that the district secretaries should not enter the poll fray. He was the Ernakulam district secretary then. This time, the constituencies that are being talked about for Rajeev include Kalamassery and Tripunithura. Given that M Swaraj, sitting MLA, is keen to contest again, the chances of Rajeev getting to contest from Tripunithura are slim. That makes Kalamassery a likely option for him if the party were to give him the nod.“The party will finalise the candidates only by the end of this week or early next week. Any talk of the seats or the probable names at this moment will be premature,” said a senior party member.

In the 2016 polls, V K Ebrahim Kunju of IUML defeated CPM’s A M Yousaf by a margin of 12,118 votes. This time, however, the CPM is sensing an opportunity in Kalamassery as the sitting MLA Kunju is embroiled in the Palarivattom flyover corruption scandal. “There is a chance for us to win the Kalamassery seat due to the Palarivattom graft issue,” said a local CPM member. 

Though Kalamassery is considered a UDF bastion, the just-concluded local body poll results showed that the wind may be beginning to blow the Left way. The LDF could secure 20 seats in Kalamassery municipality as against UDF’s 21. The UDF is ruling the municipality by the draw of lots. The name of DYFI state secretary A A Rahim is also being considered for the seat, according to sources.

For Rajeev, electoral politics has not been a happy hunting ground. He contested the last LS elections from Ernakulam and lost to Hibi Eden of Congress by a margin of 1,69,153 votes -- the highest majority in the history of Ernakulam. In the 2001 assembly polls, he lost to M A Chandrasekharan of Congress from Vadakkekara by 1,920 votes.

During his stint as Rajya Sabha member, Rajeev earned the reputation as one of the most active members According to sources, the Paravoor assembly constituency cannot also be ruled out for Rajeev, but considering that the seat is a sure bet for sitting MLA V D Satheesan of the Congress, it is unlikely that the party would risk  fielding its state secretariat member in the seat.

