Hurdles for phase III vaccination of senior citizens

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will chalk out plans to start the third phase of vaccination for people above the age of 60 from March 1, as per Centre’s directives.Those above the age of 45 with comorbidities will also be covered in the third phase. The department has made a preliminary work on the infrastructure arrangements required for immunisation as per the directives of the Centre. However there are multiple challenges before the health department in implementation.

“Identification of beneficiaries is a major challenge. In the previous stages, we could draw the list institution-wise. We may not start the actual vaccination on March 1,” said a senior officer of the health department.

The state is also awaiting instructions on sharing the vaccine doses with the private hospitals. While the vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres, the public will have to pay for it in private set up. The Centre has also not yet fixed the rates for private purchase. “We are hopeful of getting more vaccines in the coming days. The Chief Minister’s Office is involved in pressing for more vaccines to speed up the vaccination process,” said the officer.