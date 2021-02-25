STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS shikshak killed after clashes with SDPI activists, hartal in Alappuzha on Thursday

An RSS shikshak was hacked to death at Nagamkulangara in Vayalar near Cherthala on Wednesday.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

RSS shikshak Nandhu R Krishna was hacked to death at Nagamkulangara in Vayalar

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: An RSS shikshak was hacked to death at Nagamkulangara in Vayalar near Cherthala on Wednesday. Nandhu R Krishna 26, an RSS pracharak was allegedly attacked by SDPI activists. Two other RSS workers and three SDPI activists were also injured. 

RSS has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Alappuzha on Thursday against the incident.  The Cherthala police said SDPI had arranged a programme at Nagamkulangara, during which SDPI leaders allegedly used some provocative words.  RSS activists then gathered at the spot. 

Both parties staged protest marches, which ended up in a clash. Residents said tension between RSS and SDPI had been prevailing for the past few days. When UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kasaragod recently, SDPI workers of Vayalar organised a protest meeting. “This sparked a series of protests and ended in the clash," said a resident.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Who is standing first-W.Bengal or Kerala over political killings?Must be a keen competition.
    9 hours ago reply
