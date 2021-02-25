RSS shikshak killed after clashes with SDPI activists, hartal in Alappuzha on Thursday

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: An RSS shikshak was hacked to death at Nagamkulangara in Vayalar near Cherthala on Wednesday. Nandhu R Krishna 26, an RSS pracharak was allegedly attacked by SDPI activists. Two other RSS workers and three SDPI activists were also injured.

RSS has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Alappuzha on Thursday against the incident. The Cherthala police said SDPI had arranged a programme at Nagamkulangara, during which SDPI leaders allegedly used some provocative words. RSS activists then gathered at the spot.

Both parties staged protest marches, which ended up in a clash. Residents said tension between RSS and SDPI had been prevailing for the past few days. When UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kasaragod recently, SDPI workers of Vayalar organised a protest meeting. “This sparked a series of protests and ended in the clash," said a resident.