STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

RSS worker's murder: BJP Kerala unit condemns incident

The man, identified as Nandu, was killed in the clash between the RSS and SDPI in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala, Police said.

Published: 25th February 2021 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ALAPUZZHA: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between two groups in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday night, police said.

The man, identified as Nandu, was killed in the clash between the RSS and SDPI in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala, they said.

READ HERE | RSS shikshak killed after clashes with SDPI activists, hartal in Alappuzha on Thursday

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

A few people have been injured in the incident, police said, without elaborating on the matter.

BJP state president K Surendran, who is leading the party's 'Vijaya Yatra' from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, condemned the killing of the RSS worker.

He alleged that the PFI was behind the killing of Nandu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS SDPI Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala elections Kerala polls
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp