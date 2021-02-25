STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH: In poll-bound Kerala, Rahul Gandhi takes a dip in Arabian Sea with fishermen

"It was an honour and a privilege to spend time with them and experience just a fragment of the hard work they put in," he wrote on Instagram.

Published: 25th February 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 04:06 PM

Rahul gandhi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi enjoys a swim at the Arabian Sea with fisherfolk in Kollam (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

KOLLAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dip in the Arabian Sea with fishermen during his visit to Kerala's Kollam district to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

"Every morning our nation's fisherfolk work tirelessly to provide for millions of Indians. The work they do is difficult and painstaking but incredibly rewarding. It was an honour and a privilege to spend time with them and experience just a fragment of the hard work they put in," he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader slammed BJP-led central government and LDF government in Kerala and said the party will come up with the "people's manifesto" for the forthcoming assembly which will reflect the voice of the residents of the state.

Gandhi has also courted controversy with his 'MP in North' statement, with several ministers, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur hitting out at the Wayanad MP for his statements and have accused him of creating a 'north-south' divide.

Nadda accused Gandhi of "spewing venom against the North".

Kerala is likely to face assembly elections in April-May this year.  

