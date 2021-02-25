What’s going online? Parents must watch

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Instagram has become the most sought-after social networking site in the recent past for sharing photographs and influencing thousands of youngsters. But it has also become an open marketplace for advertising illegal drugs, reveals a recent case in Malappuram where a schoolgirl was trapped.

The police cyber cell in the state has registered 1,000-plus cases for various abuses and harassment through social networking sites, especially Instagram, since Covid outbreak. In a recent survey carried out by Plan International, an NGO working for children’s rights and equality for girls in India, have found out that at least 60 per cent of the women who use social media have faced harassment or abuse.

The survey among more than 14,000 girls and young women aged 15 to 25 in 22 countries, including Brazil, India, Nigeria, Spain, Thailand and the US, revealed that the social networking sites that have conquered the lives of 80% of the world’s population are turning to be an easy platform for cyber criminals to trap their preys. The survey also showed that at least 10% of the women abused or harassed on social media have been forced to quit these sites due to fear of further harassment.

Malappuram Childline coordinator Anwar Karakkadan said, “The rescued child from Malappuram at present is under the custody of the Child Welfare Committee and is residing at Nirbhaya Home here. The girl who is undergoing de-addiction treatment requires a lot of emotional support which is the reason why we have asked the parents to allow the girl to stay with CWC for a while. The major highlight of this case is that the girl was in no romantic or emotional relationship with any of the culprits. It was merely curiosity aroused in her girl by one person who gave details of the drugs he uses.

Malappuram Childline authorities have been monitoring drug abuse as information regarding the same has been received from different parts of the district. The girl from Kalpakanchery, in her statement, said eight persons had abused her several times. In another case in Malappuram, the photographs of two children who were rescued by Childline from Nilambur were posted on the social networking sites.

“The people involved have exposed the photographs of the kids, who were then brutally beaten up and starved by their parents. Exposing the children in a similar way is unethical and also punishable,” Anwar added.

Sharing experience of counselling teenagers who are addicted to social media, noted psychologist Dr Subin Vazhayil said, “Recently, the parents brought a 14-year-old girl to our office after they noticed behavioural changes in her. The girl was an addict to a drug product in the form of powder which she mixed with juice. She also revealed that the person who provided her the drugs also trained her to become a carrier and trained her in blackmailing or threatening her parents to get money and other expensive gadgets. This is just one among several cases we have been dealing on a daily basis since Instagram and other social networking sites became popular.”

What parents must do

Dr Subin said, “Giving time to the children, by talking about their day-to-day activities, is a primary step. The parents must try to make the children realise that they will stand with them during any crisis. The parents should be friendly with their wards, but restrict accessing social networking sites and also observe the behavioural changes in them. Make sure parents check the wallets or other personal stuff used by the child and also have contact with the peer group of their wards.”

Kozhikode-based Nihal Pillai, noted YouTube vlogger and influencer through Instagram, told TNIE, “In today’s world, children, especially teenagers, live for getting likes on Instagram and Facebook. For that, they post materials to gain attention and become popular. These, in many cases, are set as the benchmark among classmates and it becomes peer pressure. On top of that, I feel today’s parents find it cool to not supervise or involve in the activities of the kids. I feel it is the responsibility of the parents to supervise their kids and also control their social activities. Parents should make sure their kids are safe from the sexual predators both online and offline. The case reported in Malappuram is unfortunate. Such cases will keep happening unless we, as parents, do enough to control our kids in these social activities, no matter how old they are.”The teens crave for attention and when they start getting attention, they keep craving for more. “This is the reason why they tend to fall prey to such illegal gangs,” he added.

Priyanka (name changed)

It was exactly two years ago I decided to close my Instagram account and the reasons were many. In the first month itself, I had 5,000 followers after I started sharing my modelling photographs. Later, I started getting the morphed images of my photographs followed by threatening messages. I was mentally depressed with these messages. I was handling the whole pressure by myself. When it became too much, I shared my anxieties with a close friend who took me to a leading psychologist in the city. Based on the clinical advice, I spoke with my family. By god’s grace, I am back to a normal life, but away from the social networking sites. After talking to my psychologists, I realised that I was not the only person facing similar issues. Several girls like me including schoolchildren are being trapped on social media.

2 held for abusing minor girl sexually

Malappuram: The Kalpakanchery police on Wednesday arrested two persons for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl after giving her drugs. Muhammed Aflah, 22,of Changanakattil house, Nellaparamb near Kanmanam and Muhammed Risik, 23,of Chenatt house, Thalakattoor near Ozhur, are the arrested. The police said seven people are involved in the Pocso case and the rest will be nabbed soon. The accused persons first contacted the girl through Instagram before the lockdown. They lured her with ganja. Childline officials counselled the girl to know more about the abuse following complaints from her parents.

Malappuram girl’s case

The 14-year-old girl who became a drug addict was rescued by Childline. The Childline officers reported that the girl was raped for months by many people who she contacted through Instagram. The girl has given the contact and other details of seven people to the police.

As per her statement, she was provided ganja initially and as she started getting used to it, she was given hashish oil and cocaine in large quantities. The police are investigating whether any other girls have been trapped in a similar fashion.

The police said the girl was raped several times at her own house and her parents never knew. She was shown porn videos and given drugs forcibly to make her indulge in sexual activities. The girl said she was raped when the parents were asleep.