Actor abduction case: Court dismisses petition to cancel Dileep’s bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions court, which is conducting the trial in the sensational actor abduction case, dismissed the prosecution’s petition seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to actor Dileep, the eighth accused, on Thursday. It was during an open court session that the petition was dismissed. Since the court stenographer is undergoing Covid-19 treatment, the copy of the order was not given to the prosecution and defence counsels.

The main allegation of the prosecution was that Dileep influenced witnesses in the case. The prosecution’s contention was mainly based on the complaint filed by approver Vipin Lal that a personal employee of K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, had approached him to change his statement. The prosecution had alleged that the attempt was made for Dileep’s benefit. The Kasaragod police had registered a case in this regard.

However, after hearing the prosecution and Dileep’s lawyer, the court decided not to cancel the actor’s bail. Meanwhile, three more witnesses, including a woman doctor who conducted the medical examination of the victim in February 2017 after the latter was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving vehicle, were examined on the day. The court will examine three more doctors on Friday. Nine accused persons, including Dileep, are facing trial in the case. Two accused persons turned approvers. So far, the court has examined around 200 witnesses.