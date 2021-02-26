STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cops stop toll collection on Kollam bypass as company did not get permission from state govt

The firm that had the contract informed the district collector in a WhatsApp message that it would start collecting toll from 8 am on Friday. However, youth outfits took out a march to the toll plaza

Published: 26th February 2021 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

When the company refused to stop the collection, police closed the toll booths (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Tension prevailed at the toll plaza of Kollam bypass after various political parties staged an agitation against the 'illegal' toll collection by the contract company. The Kollam city police have stopped the toll collection after informing the company that toll fees cannot be collected without permission from the district administration. As a result, the company said the toll collection would be resumed only after the consent from the district administration or state government.

The company that had the contract informed the district collector in a WhatsApp message that it would start collecting toll from 8 am on Friday. However, youth outfits took out a march to the toll plaza and staged a sit-in on the bypass. The police rushed to the spot and told the toll plaza officers to stop the collection. When the company refused to stop it, police closed the toll booths.

According to the district administration, the company started toll collection without obtaining permission from the state government.

The state government had objected to the Centre's decision to start toll collection on the Kollam bypass as the public and political parties were against the move. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran had informed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that the state government does not want to impose a toll for the amount Kerala had spent on the project.

The total cost of the project is Rs 352 crore, of which the Centre had spent Rs 176 crore on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis. The bypass connecting Mevaram and Kavanad was thrown open for traffic on April 19, 2019 and the 13-km stretch touches three important National Highways - NH 66, NH 183, and NH 744.

As per the Financial Participation Agreement signed between the two governments on January 17, 2014, the state government shall levy and collect the toll fee at full rates applicable at the point of time and remit the entire fee collected to the central government until full realisation of the investment made by the Centre. A gazette notification for collection of toll fee was published on September 15, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narendra Modi at BJP campaign meeting at Lawspet on Thursday | G PATTABI RAMAN
NDA's aim is one and only one - welfare of Tamil Nadu: PM Modi
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp