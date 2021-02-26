STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to test all returning expats using RT-PCR; 3,671 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported

The decision on RT-PCR tests, considered the gold standard to detect the COVID-19, has been taken following a direction by the Centre.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government will conduct RT-PCR tests free of cost for expatriates returning to the state, the government said on Friday as 3,671 more peopled tested positive, taking the infection count to 10.52 lakh.

The toll due to the disease rose to 4,164 with 14 more deaths, while three people who came from the UK were among the fresh cases and active cases stood at a little over 51,000.

The decision on RT-PCR tests, considered the gold standard to detect the COVID-19, has been taken following a direction by the Centre in view of over 30 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state in the last one week, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Addressing a press meet here, she said the Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports and also cautioned that there were chances of a second wave of coronavirus in 16 states in the state.

"The state government will conduct RT-PCR tests free of cost for the expats reaching the state and the results will be given to them," the Minister said.

The Centre has issued the direction based on the fact that there was a 31 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state in the last one week, she said.

"The union government has also informed us that there are chances of a second wave of COVID-19 spread in 16 states in the country," the minister said.

In a release giving COVID-19 details for Friday, Shailaja said with 3,671 more cases, the total caseload rose to 10,52,706.

The number UK returnees testing positive for COVID-19 has risen to 94, including 11 earlier found with new strain.

The state tested 67,812 samples and the test positivity rate was 5.41 per cent.

Till now, a total of 1,13,39,805 samples have been tested in the state so far.

"Among those found infected today, 91 reached the state from outside while 3,317 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 250 is yet to be traced. Thirteen health workers are also among the infected," she said.

Meanwhile, 4,142 people were cured of the disease on Friday taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,96,514.

Currently, there were 51,390 people under treatment while 2,23,191 others remained under observation, 7,946 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Two regions were removed from the list of hot spots as its tally stood at 370.

