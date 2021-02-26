STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Covid strains, rising challenges put Kerala on guard

 The detection of new Covid-19 variants — N440K and E484Q — has made the call for further restrictions and safety measures in the state shriller.

Published: 26th February 2021 06:32 AM

COVID-19 testing being carried out.

COVID-19 testing being carried out. (File Photo)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The detection of new Covid-19 variants — N440K and E484Q — has made the call for further restrictions and safety measures in the state shriller. Though the Centre has categorically stated that the two variants are not the reason for the surge in cases in states including Kerala, Maharashtra and Telangana, where they have been detected, experts stress that the days ahead will be challenging for the healthcare sector. The transmission trend of the virus and the ICU occupancy in hospitals need to be watched closely, they said.

Maharashtra and Kerala now account for nearly 75 per cent of the active Covid cases in the country. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it is not the first time these strains have been detected. The E484Q strain was detected in March and July last year while the N440K mutation was reported on 13 different occasions between May and September in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. 
However, a higher chances of reinfection and faster spread cannot be ruled out in areas where the new strains have been found, said a health department official.

“As of now, there is no unusual or sudden spike in Covid cases. The admission of patients has also shown a similar trend. It may even be lower than the admission rate during the Covid peak in the state, in October. The state is actively involved in genome surveillance and in keeping the infection in check as well,” official said.

Meanwhile, infectious diseases expert Dr Anup R Warrier said the case doubling time must be monitored closely. “If the days taken for cases to double decreases, the transmission rate increases. Another important factor is ICU bed occupancy. The severity of the illness can be measured by the increase in ICU admissions rather than hospital admissions,” he said. 

The vaccination drive in the state too should be speeded up so that the spread of the disease can be curbed, said a pulmonologist with a private hospital in Kochi. Under the circumstances, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and following a healthy lifestyle continue to be the best way to tackle the virus. “The recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state calls for more responsibility from the people. Each citizen must take all necessary precautions and stay vigilant.

In case anyone experiences Covid-related symptoms, they must immediately get themselves quarantined and tested. The current situation demands strict adherence to the safety protocol to prevent the virus from spreading any further,” said Dr Ramesh Kumar, Chief of Laboratory, Metropolis Healthcare, Kerala.

