Dept directs officials to take steps to withdraw Sabarimala, CAA stir cases

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The home department has issued orders to the district collectors and the state police chief to take sufficient action to withdraw cases registered in the state in connection with the Sabarimala and anti-CAA protests. The cabinet meeting on Wednesday had decided to withdraw non-serious cases registered in the state in connection with both agitations. The order issued by home department secretary Sanjay M Kaul on Friday directed the state police chief, district collectors, district police chiefs and district deputy directors of prosecution to take further procedures to implement the government’s decision.

Though the government has not made it public about the number of cases that will be withdrawn, the sources have revealed that the decision will have a bearing on close to 4,500 cases registered since the LDF government assumed power. Sources said 2,300 cases registered in connection with the Sabarimala protests and 400 cases in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be withdrawn.

They also added that around 1,800 cases pertaining to various political agitations, mostly involving Left organisations, will also be dropped. However, Sanjay Kaul’s order did not mention about the case of the Left organisations. The government took the decision to withdraw the cases by invoking Section 321 of CrPC which empowers the state to withdraw prosecution against the offenders at any stage before the judgment. In cases in which chargesheets have been filed, the government’s decision to withdraw the cases will result in acquittal of the accused. In cases in which chargesheets have not been filed, it would lead to discharge.