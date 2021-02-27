Five gangsters behind gold carrier’s abduction held

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The special investigation team led by District Police Chief G Jayadev arrested five persons in connection with the abduction of Bindhu, wife of Binoy of Kuruttikkattu at Mannar in Alappuzha, on Friday.

The arrested are Abdul Fahad, 35, of Anappadu in Ponnani; Bino Varghese, 39, of Sankaramangalam in Tiruvalla; Sivaprasad, 37, of Mannar; Subeer alias Kochumon, 36, of Parumala; and Anshad, 30, of Mannam at Paravur in Kollam. They will be produced in the court on Saturday, said Chengannur DySP R Jose. According to police, Abdul Fahad is the leader of the gang that abducted Bindhu in the early hours of February 22 from her home at Mannar after breaking open the gate and front door of the house.

The gang carried out the operation for Haris, a native of Edappal in Malappuram. He has absconded, the police said. Peter, 34, a native of Mannar was earlier arrested for helping the gang to identify Bindhu’s house. The gang abducted Bindhu as the gold smuggling ring suspected that she was hiding around 1.5kg of gold given to her by them in Dubai to hand over it to the members in Kochi airport when she arrived on February 19. The police said she had been a carrier of the gang for the past several months.

After she escaped from the gang members who waited in the airport, they followed her. The gang reached her house the same day, but left after having an argument with her. They again reached the house after midnight on February 21, attacked the family and took her forcibly in a car, but dropped her at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital as she had suffered serious injuries in the attack by the gang members.