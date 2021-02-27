STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hurt in final lap, Pinarayi calls fishing deal a drama, pings development

 The MoU was against the government’s fisheries policy.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam, who led the Vikasana Munnetta Jatha, greet each other at its valedictory function in T’Puram | Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to wrest the newfound momentum from the UDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dwelt on the deep-sea fishing deal at the culmination of the LDF campaign rally here, calling it a “drama” enacted without the knowledge of his government.

The job aspirants’ protests against the government’s alleged backdoor appointments and deep-sea fishing deal have pushed the ruling front on the back foot. And on the day the assembly poll dates were announced, the CM tried to clear the air on the fishing deal, having announced hours ago that Law Minister AK Balan would hold talks with the representatives of the job aspirants.

While Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma has maintained that Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation MD N Prasanth kept the state government in the dark regarding the signing of the deal — permitting US firm EMCC to carry out fishing off Kerala coast — the IAS officer has refuted her claim.

Addressing the valedictory event of the southern leg of the Vikasana Munnetta Jatha led by CPI leader Binoy Viswam, Pinarayi said: “The government came to know about the MoU only when it snowballed into a controversy. It was cancelled in no time. The MoU was against the government’s fisheries policy. The MoU signing drama was a result of yesterday’s memories.” 

‘Cong survives due to LDF’s brave fight against BJP’

Pinarayi was hinting at Prasanth’s previous stint as private secretary to Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. The government has ordered a probe into the circumstances that led to the signing of the MoU.Pinarayi severely criticised Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for focusing too much on Kerala. He said Rahul’s comments against the LDF government were not befitting his position.

Pinarayi wondered why Rahul was skipping certain states where the BJP was giving a tough fight to the Congress. “Rahul Gandhi is avoiding the BJP’s challenge and is keen to attack the LDF. But who will benefit from it?” he asked. He claimed the Congress was surviving in Kerala because of the LDF’s brave fight against the BJP.

The CM spoke in detail about his government’s development and welfare measures, ranging from KIIFB to social security pensions. He said the KIIFB has sanctioned projects worth Rs 63,000 crore and flayed the Opposition for standing against development activities.Binoy Viswam said the Congress has failed to counter the BJP.

“The Congress has surrendered its governments in some states at the feet of the BJP. Senior Congress leaders, including former chief ministers and governors, are switching to the BJP because the Congress has forgotten roots its in Gandhian values,” he said.

Longliners for fishers
The state govt will provide 10 deep-sea boats to fishermen societies with the Central support. Each boat will cost Rs 1.63 crore. Rs 48 lakh will be given as subsidy. 

