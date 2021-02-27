STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala elections: LDF, UDF on a high, BJP hopes to improve show

Contrary to its usual practice of dilly-dallying, UDF has been pushing ahead in full throttle.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:41 AM

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just 38 days remaining for the assembly elections that may script history in Kerala’s bipolar politics, both the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF have exuded confidence. Meanwhile, BJP, which opened its account for the first time in 2016, hopes to better its performance. 

Fresh from a resounding victory in the recent local body polls, the Left is confident of continuing in office which, if it happens, would be a first for a ruling front in the state’s political history. With a slew of controversies fresh and alive in the state’s political memory — especially the deep-sea fishing deal and backdoor appointment charges — the UDF hopes to cash in on the same. The BJP vows to be a force to reckon with this time around. 

Contrary to its usual practice of dilly-dallying, UDF has been pushing ahead in full throttle. No sooner than the elections were announced on Friday, a confident UDF leadership made it clear that the front is fully geared up to face the polls.

Expressing confidence that UDF will come to power, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala announced that seat-sharing in the front would be finalised by Monday. “The talks are currently in the final phase. We will announce seats for allies by March 3. The final draft of our poll manifesto too will be ready by then,” said Chennithala.  

Great chances of staying in power: LDF 

While KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said candidate selection in Congress is also in the final stage, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty expressed confidence that UDF would win more than 90 seats in the assembly elections.  Banking on the development and welfare initiatives in the last five years, LDF too is confident of retaining power. The Left has great chances of continuing in power, said LDF convener 

A Vijayaraghavan, who added that the five-year rule of the Pinarayi government would be the biggest asset for the front, while going to the polls. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury too opined that the Left government in the state would retain power. The Left has almost concluded its seat-sharing talks.

"The early polls would be an advantage for the Left. The seat sharing would be completed by next week," CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told TNIE.  Faced with an arduous task of improving its tally, BJP would be the party to watch for. Under pressure from its central leadership, the saffron party will have to make its presence felt loud and clear this time.

Contrary to the usual spoiler effect, BJP aims to be a force to reckon with. Senior leader and Union minister V Muraleedharan has already stated that BJP would be a decisive force in this election. Party state chief K Surendran's Vijaya Yatra is now mid-way. "The candidate selection would be completed by next week," he said.

