Kerala makes RT-PCR test free at airports

The RT-PCR test for passengers arriving at the state’s airports from abroad will be free of cost.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RT-PCR test for passengers arriving at the state’s airports from abroad will be free of cost. Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Friday that the state would bear the expense of the tests. The decision comes in the wake of protests from various corners that the authorities are putting extra financial burden on the passengers by asking them to undergo Covid test prior to departure and on arrival. Shailaja said results of the tests will be issued without delay.

Recently, the Centre had made RT-PCR test mandatory for all passengers coming to the country in the wake of the emergence of new coronavirus variants, which reportedly have higher transmission rate.   “India has reported a 31% rise in Covid cases within a week. Hence the Centre has asked the states to strengthen surveillance in airports to prevent the spread.

The new variants are also spreading. Hence the government has made the Covid test mandatory for all passengers,” she said.Passengers boarding flights from abroad have to carry a negative Covid certificate issued not more than 72 hours prior to departure and then again on arrival. 

