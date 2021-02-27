STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left liberals see govt aid to Naxal Varghese's kin a bid to mask 8 encounter killings

They say the government’s compensation decision was more like a political balm to soothe the feelings of those Left liberals who are agitated and sad over the encounter killings.

Published: 27th February 2021 05:21 AM

Naxal Varghese

Naxal Varghese

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF government’s decision to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of slain Naxal leader A Varghese is seen as an image makeover attempt by LDF government which faced criticism for eight encounter killings of suspected Maoists during its five-year tenure.

The human rights groups, which have been vehemently opposing the Kerala Thunderbolts’ operations gunning down those with suspected Maoist links in the state, see an obvious political motive in the LDF government’s decision. They say the government’s compensation decision was more like a political balm to soothe the feelings of those Left liberals who are agitated and sad over the encounter killings.

“The LDF government is trying to derive political mileage out of the compensation announcement. But people will not forget those encounter killings of eight suspected Maoists in the state during the LDF regime. In fact, the government was forced to pay compensation after Varghese’s family moved the Kerala High Court which took a favourable stand,” said Porattam convenor P P Shantolal.

He said the people of the state remember really well the stand taken by state government in July 2016 when Varghese was termed a hardcore criminal. “There is obviously a political agenda behind the government’s sudden decision to take a soft stand on the petition moved by Varghese’s family seeking compensation. Whatever they do, the liberal minds of Kerala will not forget the alleged encounter killings committed by the state,” he said.

Gro Vasu, former Naxalite and veteran Left activist, also believes that the LDF government had seen a political opportunity eyeing the polls while announcing the compensation. “They could have done it earlier when the court ruled that Varghese was killed in a fake encounter and awarded punishment to those officers involved in it. Will the LDF government announce a similar compensation package for those who have been killed in alleged police encounters in the last five years?” he asked.

Left activist Dr Azad said, “It’s purely a political move by CPM for an image makeover. After the eight encounter killings during their tenure, the CPM has never expressed any remorse even after their alliance partner, CPI, openly came out against the encounters,” he added.

