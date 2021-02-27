Lok Sabha bypoll: IUML to field Kunhalikutty’s match

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: As the byelection in Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency will be held along with the Assembly elections in the state, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to announce its candidate on March 3 when UDF will announce the seat-sharing arrangements for the assembly poll.

The byelection was necessitated following PK Kunhalikutty’s recent resignation from the Lok Sabha as part of his re-entry into the state politics.

He will contest in the assembly election from a suitable constituency in Malappuram.League national national working secretary E T Mohammed Basheer said the party’s candidate for the LS constituency will be announced on the day the party’s candidates for the assembly elections are announced. The IUML leaders had earlier said IUML president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal was authorised to finalise the candidate in the constituency. “A UDF meeting to decide on seat sharing will be held on March 3. After that, a meeting of IUML leaders will be held to finalise the party’s candidates,” Basheer said.

Basheer said a person who is capable of raising the voice against the threats being faced by the minorities in the country would be selected as the replacement for Kunhalikutty in parliament. “Minorities are facing several issues in the country. A suitable person who has got equal public support as Kunhalikutty will be chosen for the job,” Basheer added.

However, his return evoked mixed response from the leaders. Muslim Youth League leader Moyeen Ali Shihab Thangal opposed it. “He should have stayed as a directional force for the state leaders,” Moyeen Ali said. K M Shaji, MLA, also expressed displeasure at his return at a public meeting without mentioning Kunhalikutty’s name.

Deputy chief minister post for Kunhalikutty?

A large section of IUML leaders opined his return to state politics would help strengthen the UDF in Kerala. The party may also ask the deputy chief minister post for Kunhalikutty if UDF comes to power in the state.