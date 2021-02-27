STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PSC job stir: Uncertainty looms over talks as poll dates announced

State govt unlikely to work towards ending stalemate as it would mean poll code violation

Published: 27th February 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rank holders protest in front of the Secretariat for the last eight days demanding immediate appointment and to extend their PSC rank list. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the initial round of discussions between the agitating PSC rank holders’ associations and the state government ended on an optimistic note earlier, now uncertainty looms over proposed negotiations between striking last-grade staff rank holders and Law Minister A K Balan on Sunday with the Election Commission announcing poll dates in the state.

As the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of poll dates, it’s almost sure the state government cannot propose any suggestion to end the stalemate as it would amount to violation of model code of conduct. A source at the office of Law Minister A K Balan told TNIE that when the date was fixed for the next level of discussions there was no clarity on poll dates and when the model of code of conduct would come into force.

But the proposed talks can decide on how the decisions taken at the secretary-level talk can be implemented with the consultation of striking rank holders. Other than this, the state government cannot do anything in this case as it would amount to violation of model of code of conduct, said the office of the minister.

Laya Rajesh, who has been at the forefront of the agitation, said they are also not sure what will be the agenda of the meeting and future of the negotiation in the wake of model code of conduct. However, she said the striking rank holders would attend the proposed meeting on Sunday. The agitation had taken a political turn when Congress legislators Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinath began their fast expressing support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSC job aspirants Kerala Elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp