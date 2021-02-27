PSC job stir: Uncertainty looms over talks as poll dates announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the initial round of discussions between the agitating PSC rank holders’ associations and the state government ended on an optimistic note earlier, now uncertainty looms over proposed negotiations between striking last-grade staff rank holders and Law Minister A K Balan on Sunday with the Election Commission announcing poll dates in the state.

As the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of poll dates, it’s almost sure the state government cannot propose any suggestion to end the stalemate as it would amount to violation of model code of conduct. A source at the office of Law Minister A K Balan told TNIE that when the date was fixed for the next level of discussions there was no clarity on poll dates and when the model of code of conduct would come into force.

But the proposed talks can decide on how the decisions taken at the secretary-level talk can be implemented with the consultation of striking rank holders. Other than this, the state government cannot do anything in this case as it would amount to violation of model of code of conduct, said the office of the minister.

Laya Rajesh, who has been at the forefront of the agitation, said they are also not sure what will be the agenda of the meeting and future of the negotiation in the wake of model code of conduct. However, she said the striking rank holders would attend the proposed meeting on Sunday. The agitation had taken a political turn when Congress legislators Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinath began their fast expressing support.